Agrarian reform beneficiaries in Camarines get P5.5-M swine facility

LEGAZPI: The Agdangan Tagongtong Farmers Multi-Purpose Cooperative (ATFMPC), an agrarian reform beneficiary organization (ARBO) in Camarines Sur, has received a swine facility worth PHP5.5 million under the Integrated National Swine Production Initiatives for Recovery and Expansion (INSPIRE) program of the Department of Agriculture (DA). Engineer Jose Jesus Rey Jr., program officer of the Department of Agrarian Reform-Camarines Sur 1, said the grant aims to help the swine industry recover from the impact of the African swine fever (ASF) infestation and increase the supply of high-quality hogs and pork in the local markets. "The PHP5.5-million DA grant includes 300 piglets, feeds and a 360-square-meter hog facility with a tunnel ventilation system, biogas facility, caretaker shower room, and perimeter fence," Rey said in an interview on Tuesday. He said the assistance given by the government to the ARBOs is 'very important' to increase their income and sustain their livelihood. The swine facility is expect ed to generate a PHP3.4 million gross income for the ATFMPC after three months. "A cooperative that will act as a 'big brother' will help the ATFMPC on their hog repopulation program. Hog raisers in the province are gradually recovering from the ASF virus through various government support. With these, it will also generate employment for the families of the members," Rey said. He said they also provide seminars and training to ARBOs in the province to help them in the operation of the facility. "We want to assure the public that one of the advantages of hog raising with swine facility is the quality of pigs are safe and healthy," he added. DAR-Camarines Sur 1 also provides a feed mixer and hammer mill to qualified ARBOs to produce feeds. Source: Philippines News Agency