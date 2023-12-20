Agra, Ferrer share lead in Queen of North chess tourney

MANILA: Second seed Jallen Herzchelle Agra defeated No. 4 Shaniah Francine Tamayo in the fifth round to boost her title bid in the Queen of the North chess tournament at the Ilocos Norte National High School gymnasium in Laoag City on Tuesday. Agra, a native of Claveria, Cagayan province, prevailed over Tamayo of Laoag City, Ilocos Norte after 23 moves of Caro-Kann defense. 'I hope I can keep the momentum,' said Agra, who drew with No. 3 Precious Eve Ferrer of Lingayen, Pangasinan in the fourth round. Ferrer downed No. 12 Elizsa Gayle Cafirma of Bacarra, Ilocos Norte in 53 moves of King's Indian defense to share the lead with Agra, garnering 4.5 points each. Tied for second place with 4.0 points were No. 1 Woman National Master Mhage Gerriahlou Sebastian (Flora, Apayao), who conquered No. 24 Rachelle Joy Pascua (Bacarra, Ilocos Norte) in 28 moves of Modern defense, and No. 25 Shantelle Marie Root (Laoag City) beat No. 20 Kimberly Gumallaoi (Bacarra, Ilocos Norte) in 30 moves of Sicilian defense. The cham pion will receive PHP60,000 in cash courtesy of Mayor Michael Keon and UP Vanguard Incorporated (UPVI) 102nd Homecoming chairman Aldwin Galapon. Source: Philippines News Agency