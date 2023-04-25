AGONG GIVES WAY TO AMBULANCE WHILE DRIVING

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah set a good example by giving way to an ambulance in Pekan, Pahang this afternoon.

In an 11-second video shared on the Istana Negara Facebook page, Al-Sultan Abdullah who was driving at the time, was seen giving way to an ambulance with its siren on.

According to the post, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong was on his way to Istana Abdulaziz in Kuantan from Pekan when an ambulance carrying a patient who needed urgent treatment appeared behind His Majesty's motorcade.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency