AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

TORONTO, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE/Knowledge Bylanes) —

Reported assets under management of $37.4 billion

Private Alternatives AUM increased 5.3% in the quarter to $2.7 billion

Reported diluted EPS of $0.13 for the first quarter of 2020

AGF Management Limited (AGF or the Company) (TSX: AGF.B) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended February 29, 2020.

AGF reported total assets under management (AUM) of $37.4 billion compared to $38.8 billion in the same period in 2019. Average daily mutual fund AUM increased to $19.5 billion compared to $18.5 billion in the same period in 2019.

In a challenging environment, AGF reported gross mutual funds sales of $562.0 million, an increase of 9.3% compared to prior year comparative quarter. Reported mutual funds net redemptions were $344.0 million for the quarter, compared to net redemptions of $104.0 million in Q1 2019. Excluding net flows from institutional clients invested in mutual funds1, net redemptions were $141.0 million, compared to net redemptions of $104.0 million in Q1 2019.

“Global markets continue to exhibit substantial turmoil in response to the spread of the COVID-19 illness around the world,” said Kevin McCreadie, CEO and Chief Investment Officer, AGF. “First and foremost, as a firm we are focused on delivering the best possible stewardship across our investment solutions and our business through aggressive continuity measures and risk management processes.”

“Alongside these efforts, we continue to make progress against our stated strategic imperatives including our focus on growing our presence in the U.S. through strategic hires and embracing new technologies and digital strategies to drive further efficiencies across our businesses,” added McCreadie.

Key Business Highlights:

In January, AGF Global Convertible Bond Fund, AGF Global Select Fund and AGFiQ Global Income ETF Portfolio (QMY) earned FundGrade A+ Awards, which are given annually to investment funds and their managers who have shown consistent, outstanding, risk-adjusted performance throughout the year. AGF Global Convertible Bond Fund was a recipient of this award in 2018 as well.

As at February 29, 2020 AGF Emerging Markets Equity Composite, AGF Global Select Composite, AGF Fixed Income Composite, and AGF Global Sustainable Growth Equity Composite were exceeding their respective benchmarks on a one-, two-, and three-year basis.

AGF announced proposed fund mergers, portfolio manager changes and series terminations on February 19 to support efforts to further streamline its product suite. These changes reflect AGF’s commitment to continually review its lineup to ensure clients have access to products that are relevant, competitive and responsive to market trends.

On March 2, Damion Hendrickson joined AGF as Managing Director for the U.S. business to drive growth in key institutional markets.

On the U.S. side, one of our funds is a finalist for 2019 ETF of the Year by ETF.com. The fund uses a long-short strategy to create a market neutral stance that has outperformed in the current environment.

While the precise impact of the recent novel coronavirus: COVID-19 outbreak remains unknown, it has introduced uncertainty and volatility in global markets and economies. AGF is monitoring developments and is prepared for any impacts related to COVID-19. The firm has a comprehensive pandemic and business continuity plan that ensures its readiness to appropriately address and mitigate any business risks and impacts to clients and employees.

“To minimize business disruption, the vast majority of our employees have the capabilities to work remotely,” said Chris Jackson, Chief Operating Officer, AGF. “Maintaining business continuity for our employees, clients and partners is critical and we are confident in the measures we are taking across the firm through strategic deployment of key functions to primary and secondary locations and improved technology platforms to support the remainder of employees being asked to work from home.”

Furthermore, with the recent volatility in the markets, AGF is monitoring the potential impact of market risk to its capital position and profitability if these levels were sustained or continued to decline. A significant portion of AGF’s revenue is driven by its total average AUM excluding private alternatives. These AUM levels are impacted by both net sales and changes in the market. In general, for every $1.0 billion reduction in average AUM excluding private alternatives, management fee revenues, net of trailer fees, would decline by approximately $7.4 million.

“On the fund side, we actively manage for and stress test all of our portfolios on a regular basis with the flexibility to review daily given current market conditions,” added McCreadie. “By testing high redemption levels under various market volume scenarios, we are able to effectively control for our liquidity management needs across our suite of investment solutions.”

For the further information on AGF’s pandemic response plan statement visit AGF.com .

Income for the three months ended February 29, 2020 was $106.7 million, compared to $105.0 million for the three months ended February 28, 2019. EBITDA before commissions was $30.2 million for the three months ended February 29, 2020, compared to $12.9 million for the same period in 2019. Adjusting for one-time items and IFRS 16 adjustments, adjusted EBITDA before commissions was $30.2 million, compared to $28.5 million for the same period in 2019.

Diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the three months ended February 29, 2020 was $0.13, compared to nil for the comparative period. Adjusting for one-time items and IFRS 16 adjustments, adjusted diluted EPS for the three months ended February 29, 2020 was $0.13, compared to $0.14 for the same period in 2019.

For the three months ended February 29, 2020, AGF declared an eight cent per share dividend on Class A Voting common shares and Class B Non-Voting shares payable on April 20, 2020 to shareholders on record as at April 10, 2020.