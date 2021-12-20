AGC Biologics Receives Transatlantic Award for Investments in Milan Biopharmaceutical Industry

Milan, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AGC Biologics, a leading global Biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), today announced it has won the 2021 Transatlantic Award from the American Chamber of Commerce in Italy (AmCham). The company was named the 2021 winner for its investments in the Italian biopharmaceutical industry, which includes expansion at its Center of Excellence in Milan to make it a global hub for cell and gene therapy innovation, development and manufacturing.

The annual award honors companies fostering economic development and growth between Italy and the United States. Luca Alberici, AGC Biologics General Manager and Site Head of the Milan facility, received the award on behalf of the company during the XV Transatlantic Award Gala Dinner, held on December 2 at Studio 90 East End Studios in Milan.

The additional guests of honor at the award ceremony included Mariangela Zappia (AmCham Italy Honorary President and Ambassador of Italy to the United States of America), Thomas D. Smitham (Chargé d’Affaires and interim and U.S. Embassy to Italy), On. Giancarlo Giorgetti (Italian Minister of Economic Development) and On. Lorenzo Guerini (Italian Minister of Defense). AGC Biologics was honored alongside other notable companies such as Apple, Coca-Cola, Diasorin and KKR.

“I am happy and honored to receive this award on behalf of AGC Biologics. This is an important award that showcases the investments our company has made in our Milan site, as well as the growing biopharmaceutical industry in our region,” said AGC Biologics Milan General Manager and Site Head, Luca Alberici. “Our Center of Excellence, one of the best in world and our team of scientists and employees, who work hard every day with responsibility and professionalism, played a crucial role in the successes we’ve achieved over the last two years.”

AGC Biologics acquired the Milan facility when it purchased Molecular Medicine S.p.A. (“MolMed”) in 2020. Since that transaction, AGC Biologics has focused on supporting and developing the teams working at the site, and investing in expanding the site’s services, capabilities and production capacities. These commitments in the Milan facility have helped AGC Biologics become one of the most complete and active biotech CDMOs in the global healthcare market.

The AGC Biologics Milan site was the first GMP facility approved in Europe for ex-vivo gene therapy manufacturing and has industry-unique commercial manufacturing experience, having previously brought three cell & gene therapy products to the market.

To complement the Center of Excellence in Milan, the company recently opened a new facility in Longmont, CO., USA, which will help AGC Biologics expand its global capacity for cell and gene therapy development and manufacturing. Through these two key sites, AGC Biologics can now offer more capacity and services to pharmaceutical companies worldwide developing new life-changing cell and gene therapy products.

About AGC Biologics

AGC Biologics is a leading global biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with a strong commitment to delivering the highest standard of service as we work side-by-side with our clients and partners, every step of the way. We provide world-class development and manufacture of mammalian and microbial-based therapeutic proteins, plasmid DNA (pDNA), messenger RNA (mRNA), viral vectors, and genetically engineered cells. Our global network spans the U.S., Europe, and Asia, with cGMP-compliant facilities in Seattle, Washington; Boulder and Longmont, Colorado; Copenhagen, Denmark; Heidelberg, Germany; Milan, Italy; and Chiba, Japan and we currently employ more than 2,000 employees worldwide. Our commitment to continuous innovation fosters the technical creativity to solve our clients’ most complex challenges, including specialization in fast-track projects and rare diseases. AGC Biologics is the partner of choice. To learn more, visit www.agcbio.com.

