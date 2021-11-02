AGC Biologics Appoints Jean-Baptiste Agnus as Chief Business Officer

Seattle, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AGC Biologics, a leading global Biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), today announced Jean-Baptiste Agnus has been appointed as the company’s Chief Business Officer (CBO). In this position, he is responsible for strategic leadership over all aspects of the company’s global business development and sales and marketing teams.

“Jean-Baptiste is an experienced leader who has spent his career helping to build successful biopharmaceutical companies. He brings extensive experience in guiding companies through strategic business development initiatives, and understands how to navigate the changing dynamics and complexities of our industry,” said AGC Biologics Chief Executive Officer, Patricio Massera. “We are excited to have him on our global leadership team as our new CBO. We look forward to leveraging his experience as we continue to innovate and realize the full potential of our development and manufacturing capabilities.”

Mr. Agnus brings more than 20 years of experience in biopharmaceuticals and contract development and manufacturing. He joins AGC Biologics after three years with Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services, where he led the company’s strategic vision of its worldwide sales and marketing activities. Prior to that, he worked for 13 years at Novasep, and held a number of business development leadership roles with increasing responsibility both in Europe and the U.S. While there, Mr. Agnus most recently held the position of Head of Sales & Business Development North America, where he led both small molecule API and biologics contract manufacturing services. Prior to his experience at Novasep, he was the Business Manager at Isochem in the SNPE group.

“I am very excited to be joining the AGC Biologics team. I believe this company has a great business model, vast capabilities and a talented global team, which uniquely positions it to be a leader in the CDMO space,” said Mr. Agnus. “The recent investments and growth in cell and gene therapy capabilities and capacity, in particular, are preparing AGC Biologics for a bright and fruitful future. This industry continues to evolve and innovate, and this company’s network of global facilities and employees puts it in a position to provide a cost-effective, reliable and timely suite of services that can bring life-changing treatments to market.”

Mr. Agnus joins at a critical time for AGC Biologics, as the company has seen record-level growth over the last several years. The company invested in expanding its services and capabilities in the cell and gene therapy space, and now has a network of sites on three continents that support the needs of biologics and cell and gene therapeutics developers.

