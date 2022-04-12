﻿’Agaton’ continues to dampen parts of PH; ‘Basyang’ leaves PAR

Tropical Depression Agaton will continue to dampen parts of the country, while tropical cyclone Basyang (international name Malakas) already left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), the weather bureau said Tuesday afternoon.

“Agaton” packs maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center, and gustiness of up to 75 kph. It is almost stationary over Llorente, Eastern Samar.

This will continue to bring moderate to heavy, with at times intense rains over Eastern Visayas, Sorsogon, Masbate, the northern and central portions of Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands, Aklan, Capiz, Iloilo, Antique, Guimaras, and the northern and central portions of Negros provinces.

Light to moderate, with at times heavy rains will continue to prevail over Mimaropa, Dinagat Islands, Zamboanga del Norte, Quezon, and the rest of Bicol Region and the Visayas.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said floods and landslides are expected in the provinces of Leyte and Samar.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal no. 1 remains in effect over Eastern Samar, Samar, Northern Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Camotes Island, and Dinagat Islands.

These areas will continue to experience strong winds and rough seas, making it risky for most seacraft. Mariners of small seacraft are advised to remain in port or take shelter, while those operating larger vessels are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea and, if possible, avoid navigating in these conditions.

Moderate to rough seas will also prevail over the remaining seaboards of the country, especially over the northern and eastern seaboards of Luzon and the eastern seaboards of the Visayas and Mindanao.

“We expect that ‘Agaton’ will further weaken into a low pressure area in the next five days. We see that weather will improve beginning Thursday,” PAGASA administrator Vicente Malano said in a virtual presser on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, “Basyang” entered PAR at 10 a.m. and exited at 1 p.m.

It is unlikely to directly affect the country’s weather condition and coastal waters

Source: Philippines News Agency