﻿‘Agaton’ agri damage mounts to P725-M: DA

The Department of Agriculture (DA) reported on Monday increased damage and losses to the agricultural sector amounting to PHP725.2 million in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Agaton’s onslaught.

The latest bulletin showed it has affected 19,424 farmers thus far, particularly in Western and Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Soccsksargen, and Caraga, with 17,925 hectares of agricultural lands damaged.

This equates to 41,580 metric tons of total volume loss, with rice production worst hit, reaching 92.68 percent or 40,122 metric tons of loss, amounting to PHP672.2 million

Moreover, loss to high-value crop production was estimated at PHP24.7 million; loss to corn production at PHP21.1 million; and loss to livestock and poultry, including chicken, swine, carabao, duck, and goat, at PHP7.2 million.

The figures are still subject to validation, as “additional damage and losses are expected” in Agaton-hit areas, according to the DA-Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Operation Center.

The DA has earlier assured affected farmers of aid readily available including the provision of “rice, corn, and assorted vegetables seeds; drugs and biologics for livestock and poultry; Survival and Recovery Program of Agricultural Credit Policy Council; indemnification fund under Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation; and access to Quick Response Fund for rehabilitation.”

As of Monday, 16 cities and municipalities have declared a state of calamity including Sara, Lemery, and Passi in Iloilo; Cateel, Davao Oriental; Trento, Agusan del Sur; and Compostela, Laak, Mabini, Maco, Maragusan, Mawab, Monkayo, Montevista, Nabunturan, New Bataan, and Pantukan in Davao de Oro, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

