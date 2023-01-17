After QC, Ilocos Norte’s P2C program goes to San Juan City

LAOAG CITY: The Ilocos Norte government is bringing its "producer to consumer" (P2C) program to San Juan City in Metro Manila this year.

On Monday, members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan unanimously approved Resolution 088-2023 authorizing Governor Matthew Joseph Manotoc to enter into a memorandum of agreement with the city government, represented by Mayor Francis Zamora for the P2C program.

Designed to protect consumers by providing direct access to farm commodities and to provide better economic opportunities to micro, small, and medium entrepreneurs (MSMEs), the P2C under the Kadiwa program of the provincial government helps farmer-producers and processors sell their products directly to consumers in urban markets.

Following its successful revival in Quezon City, Pancho Jose, chief of staff of the governor, said Tuesday they are hoping to bring in more local products in the Metro to boost the sales of MSMEs in the province.

“In Quezon City, our participating MSMEs in the P2C program take home around PHP1.2 million gross sales for every trip,” he said.

Ilocos Norte has been participating in regular P2C bazaars in Quezon City, with the city and provincial government since 2017.

For interested MSMEs, Jose said they may enlist at the Small and Medium Enterprises Office for a chance to join the next batch of farmer-producers and processors to showcase their products in Metro Manila.

Once enlisted in the program, the Ilocos Norte government provides a free transport of the products while the accommodation and other incidental expenses will be shouldered by the partner MSMEs

Source: Philippines News Agency