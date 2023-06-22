AFTER 37 YEARS, ACRYL SANI BIDS FAREWELL TO POLICE FORCE

After 37 years with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani bade farewell to the police force today.

In showing tribute to Acryl Sani and his wife, Puan Sri Ir. Zaitun Mohd Isa, a grand send-off ceremony was held at the Police Training Centre (Pulapol) here which was attended by over 500 senior police officer and their spouses.

Also present were new IGP Tan Sri Razarudin Husain and Deputy IGP Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay.

The ceremony, which began at 5 pm, saw a fly past by the Air Wing Unit and performances by the Central Police Band, with Acryl Sani having the honour of leading the band.

Later, after saying farewell to everyone, Acryl Sani, 62, signed the guest book at the Pulapol guard room.

Born on Oct 3, 1961, in Petaling Jaya, Selangor, Acryl Sani was appointed as the 13th IGP taking over Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador, who retired on May 3, 2021.

He holds a Bachelor of Civil Engineering (Honours) from Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) Skudai, Johor, and a Master of Science (Management) from Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM).

He started his career in the police force on February 2, 1986, as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).

Throughout his service in PDRM, he has held various key positions, among others, Bukit Aman Crime Investigation Department (CID) deputy director, Terengganu and Perak State police chief, and Sarawak Police Commissioner.

At the ceremonial handing over of the duties of IGP and deputy IGP, Acryl Sani said there was nothing unusual in the change of leadership in the police force.

“I am handing over the leadership with an open heart and I believe that those who are still in service will be able to take the police to greater heights," he said.

"Always remember our slogan 'Sedia Berkhidmat' (Ready to Serve) and that the police and the society are inseparable," he said.

