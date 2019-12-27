After 15 years, couple decides to quit NPA

Too much exhaustion and disillusionment forced a couple in Surigao del Sur to finally leave the New People's Army (NPA), armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) that they served for more than 15 years.

The Army's 75th Infantry Battalion, through its commanding officer, Lt. Col. Warren C. Munda, welcomed couple alias Jun and alias Ursula, together with alias Jean when they formally turned themselves on Thursday, December 26 in Bislig City, Surigao del Sur.

Munda expressed appreciation to the decision of the three former rebels and assured them of the full support of the government.

The government and the Philippine Army will assist and support you in starting anew with your families and children, Munda said.

Jun and Ursula belonged to NPAs guerrilla front 19 while Jean belonged to guerrilla front 30 of North Eastern Mindanao Regional Committee (NEMRC) operating in the hinterlands of Surigao del Sur.

The three also surrendered to the Army one M16A1 Rifle with one long steel magazine loaded with 28 rounds ammunition and two Norinco AK47 Rifles, each with magazines loaded with 29 rounds ammunition.

Let's work hand in hand for us to achieve sustainable peace and inclusive development, Munda told the three former rebels after they formally turned over the weapons and ammunition.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Jun said he and his wife have wasted 15 years with the communist movement, risking the lives of their families and jeopardized the future of their children.

We were part of the movement (NPA) for 15 years but we got nothing. We experienced adversities, hunger, and scores of difficulties in the mountains, Jun added, as he spoke in a local Visayan dialect.

He also expressed hope the government and the Army will help him build back his family and finally return to his community.

We have no doubts the government will extend help for us to rebuild our lives, he said.

Munda said the surrender to the NPA couple and another rebel was in time with the 51st anniversary of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP).

He added that the couple is among the hundreds who surrendered during the year that signifies the effectiveness of the Whole-of-National approach being done by the government to end the local communist armed conflicts in Surigao del Sur.

Munda also cited the support of the various government agencies and the local government units (LGUs) in winning back more NPA rebels.

He added that the three will receive immediate cash and livelihood assistance and the remuneration of the firearms they surrendered.

The former rebels will also be evaluated for their enrollment to the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP) of the government.

The CPP-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

Source: Philippines News Agency