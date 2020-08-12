AFP vows to help civilians trapped in crossfires on IHL Day

As the country celebrates International Humanitarian Law (IHL) Day on Wednesday, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said it will continue to protect civilians caught in armed conflicts.

“We will continue to carry out our duties and responsibilities to protect our citizens caught in the middle of armed conflicts and assure total respect to their human rights as stipulated in the International Humanitarian Law,” said AFP chief-of-staff Lt. Gen. Gilbert Gapay said in a statement.

Executive Order No. 134, s. 1999 declares every August 12 as IHL Day to enhance the understanding of and enforce the adherence of public officials and law enforcement agencies to the principles of IHL.

The Philippines is a party to the Four Geneva Conventions of 12 August 1949 and accepts direct responsibility for the application of IHL.

“We likewise echo this year’s theme, ‘Preserving Human Dignity in Times of Armed Conflict: A Shared Human Responsibility’ and pledge our support both as soldiers and citizens of this democratic country to this end,” Gapay added.

As part of the month-long celebration, the AFP lined up a series of activities aimed at enhancing the understanding of the principles of IHL of its officers, enlisted personnel, and civilian employees.

This includes a webinar on IHL and a talk show with regional commanders and the chief of the AFP Human Rights Office.

Likewise, the AFP will also host a symposium with the National Bureau of Investigation, Philippine National Police, state prosecutors, and members of the media.

“Our efforts to inculcate the values enshrined in the Geneva Conventions and the Republic Act 9851 will continue to dictate our focused military operations and ensure our full adherence to the principles of IHL and rule of law,” Gapay said.

Meanwhile, the AFP condemned the communist terrorist group for its continued atrocities against civilians and non-combatants.

The AFP has recorded a total of 104 IHL and human rights violations committed by CTGs from January to June this year including the use of improvised explosive devices, recruitment of minors, attack on humanitarian activity, and attack on schools and civilians and their property.

“We join every Filipino in their call for just and lasting peace, an end to decades-old violence, and the complete victory against the New People’s Army and its front organizations that continue to exploit and put the lives of innocent people at risk,” Gapay said.

Source: Philippines News Agency