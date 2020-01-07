AFP unlikely to recommend another truce with Reds

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Tuesday said it is not inclined to recommend any national-level truce with the communist rebels unless they officially abandon their armed struggle.

"Until and unless they abandon armed struggle, we in the AFP are not inclined to recommend any national-level truce with these fork-tongued terrorists led by the likes of (Communist Party of the Philippines founder) Jose Maria Sison and his minions. They all lost contact with reality but enjoy the comforts and perks of a lavish life in the Netherlands," AFP spokesperson, Marine Brig. Gen. Edgard Arevalo, said in a statement.

Arevalo's statement came as the holiday truce between the government and the communist rebels, which started midnight of Dec. 23, 2019, ends before midnight Tuesday.

"Never again!" the AFP spokesperson said when asked if there is a need to go on with a similar truce in the future.

Arevalo noted that during the unilateral ceasefire, government forces had an Army trooper killed and six others were wounded in Labo, Camarines Norte.

The incident happened at around 9 a.m. of Dec. 23, 2019, mere hours after the declaration of the ceasefire.

New People's Army (NPA) terrorists ambushed soldiers returning to camp in compliance with the AFP's suspension of offensive military operation (SOMO), Arevalo added.

"The treachery happened a few hours after the NPA declared their unilateral ceasefire. At about 7:30 a.m. of the same date, the terrorist NPA detonated an antipersonnel mine they laid for the policemen in Tubungan, Iloilo. Two lawmen were wounded and the police car was severely damaged," Arevalo said.

Civilians also lost during this period as they were not able to peacefully celebrate the Yuletide peace deal, as intended by the government's declaration of a unilateral ceasefire, as there were three atrocities recorded.

"Terrorist NPA(s) launched SPARU (Special Partisan Unit) operations against civilians in Pantukan, Davao de Oro on 30 December 2019. Soldiers thwarted the attack thereby neutralizing two and wounding two from the attackers. However, a soldier and a CAFGU Active Auxiliary were wounded-in-action," he added.

Arevalo also said added two tribal leaders were also murdered by the NPA, in separate incidents, for refusing to follow the "evil dictates" of the communist terrorists.

He was referring to the murder of Bontola Mansinugdan of the Higaynon Tribe in Esperanza, Agusan Sur on Jan. 1 and the killing of Umayamnon Tribe leader Sammy Diwangan in Cabanglasan, Bukidnon on January 4.

He also slammed the communist rebels for pushing for the resumption of peace talks as part of their efforts to advance their armed struggle.

"Indeed, as NDF (National Democratic Front) Chair Mr. Luis Jalandoni arrogantly declares: 'We see that peace negotiations are another form of legal struggle ... in order to advance the revolutionary armed struggle ...." (and) '... peace negotiation does not replace the revolutionary armed struggle ... in fact, it should advance, it should support this revolutionary armed struggle as the main form of struggle ... which is a more important struggle than the peace negotiations,' " Arevalo said.

"Indeed, his lips betray their evil design every time they seek peace accord. And they were consistently consistent. They did it many times in the past; they did it again this time," he added.

With the lifting of the truce effective January 8, Arevalo said the communist rebels can expect that combat operations shall resume with more intensity and focus.

"And while the AFP gives primacy to the peace process and will submit to the guidance of Commander-in-Chief, we are for localized peace talks given its success owing to the NTF ELCAC (National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict)," he added.

For 2019 alone, a total of 10,918 NPA regulars, allies and supporters were killed, arrested and surrendered.

This can be broken down into 1, 591 NPA regulars; 1,666 "Militia ng Bayan" members, 350 from the "Samahang Propagandang Lokal", 4,734 from the "Underground Mass Organizations" or "UGMO" and another 2,577 from their supporters.

Also, a total of 1,860 firearms were seized or surrendered.

The CPP-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

Source: Philippines News Agency