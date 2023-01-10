AFP touts gains vs. NPA in first 6 months of Marcos admin

MANILA: The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Tuesday said it performed well in the campaign against communist insurgency during the first six months of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s administration.

"Maganda po ang tinakbo ng atin kampanya laban sa insurgency. Marami po sa guerrilla fronts ang natunaw, bumaba na ang kanilang strength to more or less 2,000 fighters (Our campaign against insurgency went well. A lot of their guerrilla fronts have melted and their active strength is down to more or less 2,000 fighters)," AFP spokesperson Col. Medel Aguilar said in a Laging Handa briefing, when asked for an assessment of the military's internal security campaign.

The AFP earlier said that out of the 89 guerrilla fronts recorded in 2016, only 24 or 23 are left with only five remaining active or capable of conducting any actions.

As for the mass organizations set up by the New People's Army (NPA) and its allies, Aguilar said a lot of its members are being recovered and have returned to the fold of the law.

"This means we are gaining headway in our campaign against communist insurgency," he added.

Medel said they are hoping to conduct more aggressive conduct of localized peace initiatives as NPA ranks continue to crumble following the death of Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) founder Jose Maria "Joma" Sison and the neutralization of its key leaders.

In operations against so-called local terrorist groups, Aguilar said the AFP has so far neutralized 50 personalities and seized more than 50 high-powered firearms.

He attributed this to the success of their security "template" which was further highlighted by the surrender of local terrorist group members in Mindanao

Source: Philippines News Agency