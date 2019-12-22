AFP to help PNP arrest other Maguindanao massacre suspects

MANILA The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) is more than willing to help the Philippine National Police (PNP) in tracking down and arresting the remaining 80 suspects in the 2009 Maguindanao massacre where 57 people, including 31 journalists, were brutally killed.

This was relayed by Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) spokesperson, Marine Brig. Gen. Edgard Arevalo in a message to reporters Saturday.

"The AFP vigorously supports the PNP in law enforcement operations as in the previous cases. The manhunt for the remaining suspects in the Maguindanao massacre who are still at large is no different," he added.

Arevalo said this is not an issue as this is for the interest of peace and order.

"Where the AFP's help is needed, in the interest of peace and order to protect our people and secure the state, we will commit all available resources to locate and arrest fugitives from justice," he added.

The Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 221 earlier found Datu Andal Ampatuan Jr., Zaldy Ampatuan and other members of the powerful clan guilty of murder beyond a reasonable doubt in the worst election-related violence and one of the deadliest attacks against journalists.

On the other hand, the court acquitted Sajid Islam Ampatuan and Datu Akmad Tato Ampatuan Sr. and several police suspects due to reasonable doubt.

Originally there were 58 victims in the November 23, 2009 massacre, but the 58th victim, Reynaldo Momay, a local media photographer, was declared missing as the bodies of the 57 victims were found in the crime scene are. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency