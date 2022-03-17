﻿AFP to deploy ‘non-combat’ personnel for poll duties

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Tuesday said it will deploy personnel assigned in various headquarters to help the government in ensuring that the coming May 9 local and national elections are safe and peaceful.

“Military personnel performing non-combat missions may be tapped to carry out election duties prior, during, and after the National and Local Elections on May 9, 2022. This is to allow the AFP to focus on its primary mission to defeat local armed threats,” said AFP public affairs office chief, Col. Jorry Baclor, in a statement.

Based on the Commission on Elections (Comelec) Resolution No. 10470, the AFP is among the deputized agencies and instrumentalities of the government that are tasked to ensure free, orderly, honest, peaceful, and credible elections.

Despite this additional task, Baclor said the AFP will continue with the conduct of all internal security operations or its functions and responsibilities.

Among election duties of military personnel are the provision of security to polling places, voting centers, canvassing centers, and election paraphernalia.

AFP personnel can also act as security for authorized Comelec representatives. The AFP can also make available land, air, and water-craft assets, communication systems, and other equipment to support the logistical requirements of Comelec, especially in remote areas.

Baclor said the military and partner law enforcement agencies are also looking into the existence of and prevent any armed group organized to commit acts of terrorism or threats against any individuals to influence their votes.

“Soldiers who will be assigned on election duties may also assist in implementing election laws, particularly those governing prohibition against military, policemen, and provincial guards acting as bodyguards for candidates; and the prohibition on carrying firearms or deadly weapons in public places,” he added.

Last February, the AFP along with the Philippine National Police (PNP) and Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), adopted a joint legal cooperation mechanism that would address lawless groups as part of the government efforts to ensure peaceful and orderly elections.

The Joint Letter Directive (JLD) No. 01-2022 aims to enhance coordination among concerned agencies in building-up cases, and the investigation and prosecution of leaders, members, and supporters of threat groups and their financiers.

Source: Philippines News Agency