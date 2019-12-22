AFP to conduct more Silent Drill competitions

MANILA The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Saturday announced that it will comply with President Rodrigo R. Duterte's directive to have regular Silent Drill performances following the success of the first drill competition last week.

"We will comply with the directive of the President and Commander-in-Chief to have regular Silent Drill performances. We will determine the details," AFP spokesperson, Marine Brig. Gen. Edgard Arevalo said.

Arevalo also said since the contingent of seven competing teams consist of academy cadets and students of officers' candidate schools, except for the midshipmen and midshipwomen of the Philippine Merchant Marine Academy, all are training for commissionship as officers in the AFP.

"And as such, the Silent Drills Teams' performances could be had on a regular rotation basis," Arevalo said.

The President's pronouncement came at the heels of the maiden but resounding success of the First Presidential Silent Drill Competition held at the Quirino Grandstand last December 20.

AFP chief Gen. Noel Clement lauded the Cadet Corps Armed Forces of the Philippines from the Philippine Military Academy for winning the competition. Other participants included the Philippine National Police Academy, the Philippine Merchant Marine Academy, the Maritime Academy of Asia and the Pacific, Philippine Air Force Officer Candidate School, Philippine Army Officer Candidate School, and the Philippine Navy Officer Candidate School.

Members of the teams that vied for the title have shown discipline, stamina, precision, teamwork, camaraderie, and esprit 'd corps.

"These attributes are what officer-candidates of the AFP must show that they possess-beyond the competition," Arevalo said. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency