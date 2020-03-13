AFP to back PNP in NCR community quarantine

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Friday said it is ready to support the Philippine National Police (PNP) in implementing the community quarantine imposed in Metro Manila.

"The AFP is ready to assist the Philippine National Police in implementing the community quarantine in certain areas in line with the government's efforts to contain and prevent the further spread of (coronavirus disease) Covid-19," AFP chief-of-staff Gen. Felimon Santos Jr., said in a statement.

He added that different units were earlier directed to prepare their contingency measures to make this possible without compromising the AFP's peace and security operations.

"This includes the availability of units and personnel, emergency medical teams, availability of critical logistics and supplies, and preparation of personal protective equipment for soldiers and other personnel who will be tapped to assist the PNP," Santos said.

He added the entire AFP is committed to sustaining its readiness to better assist the Department of Health (DOH) and other government agencies through the Inter-Agency Task Force in preventing the spread of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, PNP acting spokesperson, Maj. Gen. Benigno Durana Jr., said community quarantine will be enforced by the police through checkpoints and other lawful means in coordination with local government units starting from the barangays and other agencies.

In an address to the nation Thursday night, President Rodrigo Duterte placed Metro Manila under community quarantine and ordered the suspension of land, domestic sea and air travel to and from the region effective midnight on March 15.

This came as the DOH raised Code Red Sub-level 2 in the country amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) threat.

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country has climbed to 52 with five deaths.

Source: Philippines News Agency