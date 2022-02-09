﻿AFP, PNP, PCG join forces to ensure peaceful May 9 elections

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Philippine National Police (PNP), and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Monday have adopted a joint legal cooperation against lawless groups as part of efforts to ensure peaceful and orderly elections.

AFP chief Gen. Andres Centino, PNP chief Gen. Dionardo Carlos, and PCG deputy commandant for operations Vice Adm. Eduardo Fabricante signed the Joint Letter Directive (JLD) No. 01-2022 during the second command conference with the Commission on Elections (Comelec) in Camp Crame, Quezon City.

The meeting was presided by Comelec acting chairperson Socorro Inting.

Also present were field unit commanders from the AFP, PNP, and PCG.

In his message, Centino emphasized the AFP’s marching orders from President Rodrigo R. Duterte — finish off the communist insurgency before the Chief Executive’s term ends, and ensure the conduct of safe elections.

“We came up with a plan to have sufficient forces to perform these two tasks. We have designated units to go after the armed groups. We want these units’ operations to go unhampered,” he added.

Centino also said those who will not be joining these operations will be deployed on election duty.

“We look forward to having a secure election. We would like to ensure that the process will be safeguarded, and that’s the best thing that the AFP, PNP, and PCG can give to our country,” Centino said.

The JLD aims to enhance coordination among signatory agencies in building up cases, investigation of crimes perpetrated by, and successful prosecution of leaders, members, and supporters of threat groups and their financers.

It also intends to guide the identification and disposition of surrendered, recovered, and confiscated firearms following the chain of custody. It will be implemented under the tripartite mechanism of the Joint Peace and Security Coordinating Center.

Presentations on the gun ban implementation, threat assessment and evaluation of election hotspots, and other matters were also discussed at the conference.

Meanwhile, Inting commended all the uniformed personnel for their roles during the election.

“I am confident that, in the performance of your functions concerning the coming elections, our uniformed personnel shall always remain professional and non-partisan. From the manning of Comelec checkpoints and implementation of the gun ban, down to the determination of hotspots and dismantling of private armed groups, the responsibility of our uniformed personnel is a heavy one and thus deserves commendation,” Inting said.

Source: Philippines News Agency