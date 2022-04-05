﻿AFP partners with NGO to promote human rights advocacy

As part of efforts to advance its human rights advocacy, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with a non-government organization (NGO) advocating human rights protection.

AFP chief, General Andres Centino, and Sulong Peace Inc. (SPI) executive director Joeven Reyes-Escober inked the agreement in a ceremony held at the AFP general headquarters building in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City.

The MOU signing was facilitated by the AFP Center for Law of Armed Conflict (AFPCLOAC) headed by Brig. Gen. Joel Alejandro Nacnac.

“The AFP remains committed to ensuring that Human Rights (HR) and International Humanitarian Law (IHL) continue to be invigorated to safeguard our country’s enduring peace and security. Our military personnel’s understanding of the significance of HR and IHL for individuals and groups involved in armed conflict can save many lives, especially during war,” Centino said.

The MOU allows both organizations to collaborate and conduct joint capacity building and training within and outside the AFP; joint activities promoting HR, IHL, and Rule of Law; and sharing of reports on alleged violations of state and non-state actors for appropriate action of concerned agencies.

“As a civil society organization, we are grateful for the trust that the AFP has bestowed upon us and we promise to continue upholding Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law (IHL),” Reyes-Escober added.

SPI is a citizen’s network dedicated to advocating peace, human rights, and IHL. It is a neutral and impartial organization that promotes peace through peacebuilding and development.

Also present at the ceremony were Ambassador Bjørn Jahnsen of the Royal Norwegian Embassy and representatives from the Spanish Development Cooperation of the Spanish Embassy, Commission on Human Rights, and Department of Social Welfare and Development.

“The Armed Forces will always champion Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law in all our undertakings as we continue to transform into a strong and credible force that is a source of national pride,” Centino said.

Source: Philippines News Agency