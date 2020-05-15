AFP, partners turn over patient care center to Caloocan

he Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), in cooperation with WTA Architecture + Design Studio, has turned over an emergency quarantine facility (EQF) to the Caloocan City government on Thursday.

In a statement, AFP public affairs office chief, Navy Capt. Jonathan Zata said the 16-bed EQF is located at the Caloocan Sports Complex in Barangay Bagumbong.

He added that the facility will be managed by the Caloocan City Health Office and will augment the city’s critical care capability.

The EQF was funded by the Caloocan City government and the Samaritan’s Purse Philippines and constructed by WTA and the 51st Engineering Brigade of the Philippine Army.

“The EQFs are designed to treat and isolate Covid-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) patients with mild to no symptoms and should help decongest hospitals and increase the country’s capacity to contain the Covid-19 pandemic,” Zata said.

The facilities are the brainchild of Architect William Ti Jr. and WTA, which has already built 63 sites nationwide with the help of donors and volunteers.

Their goal is to construct 75 sites and hopes to raise more funds to fulfill requests from different hospitals and local government units.

“The AFP thanks once again WTA, the Caloocan City government and health unit, and the Samaritan’s Purse Philippines for this achievement. We, of course, do not wish that it will be used, but it is always good to be prepared as we face this pandemic collectively and together eradicate the threat of Covid-19 in the country,” AFP chief-of-staff Gen. Felimon Santos Jr. said.

Source: Philippines News Agency