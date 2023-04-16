AFP operations neutralize 3 Reds; 8 surrender

Easterlies or warm air from the Pacific Ocean continue to affect the country, particularly eastern sections of Visayas and Mindanao, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Sunday. In its 4 a.m. bulletin, the weather bureau said Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms due to easterlies and localized thunderstorms. PAGASA warned the public of possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms. The entire country will experience slight to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters. The temperate ranges between 24.2 °C and 33.4 °C.

Source: Philippines News Agency