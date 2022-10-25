AFP names new JTF-NCR commander

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Monday announced the appointment of Col. Alexei Musñgi as the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region (JTF-NCR) commander.

He replaced Brig. Gen. Marceliano Teofilo who assumed command of the Intelligence Service of the AFP last July.

AFP chief Lt. Gen. Bartolome Vicente Bacarro presided over the change-of-command ceremony at the AFP Commissioned Officers Club in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City.

“Col. Musñgi previously served as the commander of the 1002nd Infantry Brigade. He was also the assistant chief-of-staff for operations, G-3, Philippine Army, and commander of the 48th Infantry Battalion,” AFP public affairs office chief Col. Jorry Baclor said in a statement.

Bacarro, in his message, emphasized the importance of the JTF-NCR and its commander to the overall stability and development of the country.

“Handling this immense responsibility entails expertise in security operations, intelligence, and inter-agency collaboration in order to address multi-faceted security concerns and promptly respond to emergencies,” he added.

Bacarro also expressed confidence that Musñgi is capable of steering the JTF-NCR into addressing the complexities of Metro Manila’s security environment.

“His wealth of knowledge in intelligence, operations, and civil-military engagements, training, and personnel management shall enhance JTF-NCR’s capabilities in performing various roles in keeping the security and stability of Metro Manila,” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency