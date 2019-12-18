AFP motivated with ‘Soldiers of the Filipino nation’ tag

MANILA The entire Armed Forces of the Philippines is very much honored with President Rodrigo R. Duterte's remarks calling them "Soldiers of the Filipino nation" during its 84th founding anniversary celebration on Tuesday.

We feel immensely proud to hear how the C-in-C (Commander-in-Chief) President Rodrigo Duterte sees and appreciates us he calls, 'Soldiers of the Filipino nation'," said AFP spokesperson Marine Brig, Gen. Edgard Arevalo in a message to reporters.

Duterte's appeal to the Filipino public to love their soldiers also further inspired the military to do more.

"His powerful message exhorting the people to 'Love your soldiers' inspires us to do more, fires us to win more, and empowers us to exceed expectations," he added.

With these encouraging words, the AFP spokesperson said the military will not fail the people.

Earlier, Duterte recognized the organization's selfless service and thanked the AFP for defending the nation from external and internal security threats and for providing humanitarian and disaster response in times of disaster.

Duterte also called on the public to provide them with support as they risked their lives in making the country safer and more secure.

If there is [disorder], they establish order. If there is a lawless environment, they provide stability. Ang sundalo natin, (Our soldiers) they are everything and that is why you should love your soldier. Tayong mga Pilipino, tulungan natin (Us Filipinos, should help them), Duterte said.

The dependability and reliability of the AFP have been recently tested after the series of earthquakes that rocked Mindanao and the storm and flooding that inundated [parts] of Luzon and in some areas in the Visayas. Know that for your selfless service during these times of need, the entire nation will be grateful, he added.

Duterte asked members of the AFP to remain committed in their duty as the primary force in ensuring lasting peace across the country.

The Filipino people will continue to count on you, each one of you, to remain steadfast in your noble mission to defend our sovereignty and maintain peace in our communities and you should not fail, he added.

Duterte also vowed to give them his unqualified support as the government continues to address threats to national security. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency