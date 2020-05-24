AFP joins Filipino Muslims in marking end of Ramadan

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) joins Filipino Muslims as they celebrate Eid’l Fitr which marks the end of Ramadan.

“The AFP joins Filipino Muslims here and abroad in the observance and celebration of a meaningful and inspiring end to the holy month of Ramadan,” AFP chief-of-staff, Gen. Felimon Santos said in a statement Saturday.

Santos said the AFP also hopes that despite the strict physical distancing measures implemented due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic, Muslims in the Philippines are able to celebrate this important occasion with their families and friends in the safe and warm confines of their community.

Muslims worldwide celebrate Eid’l Fitr this weekend.

“The AFP hopes that our people take this as an opportunity to draw from our sacrifices the motivation and determination to triumph over the challenges that we are facing today as a nation. May this also fortify the foundations of our faith and the importance of mutual respect and cooperation in this critical time,” he said.

Santos added the AFP will remain vigilant to maintain the peace in every community to give our Muslim brothers and sisters the opportunity for a meaningful and peaceful observance of Eid’l Fitr.

Source: Philippines News Agency