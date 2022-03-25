﻿AFP gets new deputy chief for education, training

Commodore Donn Anthony Miraflor, former commander of Joint Task Force (JTF) West, assumed as the new Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Deputy Chief-of-Staff for Education, Training, and Doctrine (J-8).

Vice Adm. Rommel Anthony SD Reyes, AFP Deputy Chief of Staff, presided over the change-of-chief-of-office ceremony at the AFP General Headquarters Building in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City on Thursday.

“Commodore Miraflor’s many notable achievements earned him the wisdom and vast knowledge that shall serve as his foundation in crafting suitable programs for the AFP’s Education, Training and Doctrine development,” Reyes said in a statement Thursday night.

Miraflor also previously served as Naval Forces West chief, the unit whose primary task is to protect the country’s western frontier and territorial sovereignty.

He also headed the Joint Task Force Malampaya in Palawan.

As commander of the Joint Task Force West, Miraflor developed the operational design to maintain a naval presence in its area of operations.

The command secured and sustained occupied islands and features in the Kalayaan Island Group and protected the county’s sea lines of communications along the Mindoro and Balabac Straits.

Miraflor also recognized the achievements of the outgoing J-8, Rear Admiral Antonio C. Palces, who will assume as the new vice commander of the Philippine Navy.

“Rear Admiral Palces and his office gave (a) premium not only in the conduct of joint exercises and the crafting of doctrines in the AFP but also in improving the military’s education and training systems and processes. He was able to institutionalize several training frameworks, explore various research agendas, and formulate and revise the curricula of its programs,” he said.

Continuous military education and training in the AFP are vital in ensuring that troops are capacitated and competent in adapting to security challenges that they encounter while promoting a culture of excellence and professionalism within the military organization.

Source: Philippines News Agency