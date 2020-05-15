AFP gets medical supplies donation from Metrobank

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Friday received 5,000 N-95 masks and 54,000 pairs of surgical gloves from the Metrobank Foundation, Inc. (MBFI).

AFP Chief-of-Staff Gen. Felimon T. Santos Jr. received the items during a turnover ceremony held at the General Headquarters Canopy Area in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City.

Nicanor L. Torres, MBFI executive director, and assistant program manager Hero Hernandez handed over the donations.

The items will be given to soldiers combatting the coronavirus disease (Covid- 19) outbreak on the front lines.

“The AFP maintains a dynamic partnership with the MBFI who recognizes the efforts of the military in protecting the people against threats to their safety and freedom,” AFP public affairs chief, Navy Capt. Jonathan Zata said in a statement.

Among the foundation’s flagship programs is the Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos, which awards public servants, including soldiers, for exemplary service and promotion of positive change and influence in their communities.

The AFP thanked the MBFI for its contribution to the battle against Covid-19, saying its sincere desire to help the country’s imperiled front-liners continue to inspire soldiers on the ground to better perform their duties towards winning the fight against the dreaded virus.

Source: Philippines News Agency