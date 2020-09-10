AFP gets another patient care center from DPWH

The Armed Forces of the Philippines formally received from the Department of Public Works and Highways on Thursday an emergency quarantine facility (EQF) which can house coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) patients.

In a statement, Navy Captain Jonathan Zata, AFP public affairs office chief, said the EQF was constructed inside the AFP General Headquarters in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City.

The EQF was built under the supervision of the Quezon City Second District Engineering Office, National Capital Region-DPWH and was designed to augment existing healthcare facilities inside AFP headquarters.

The construction of the facility began on August 18 and was completed on August 31. It is composed of 14 units of 40-footer container vans with four rooms each with complete healthcare amenities and can accommodate up to 54 patients.

Present during the turnover and blessing ceremonies were DPWH Secretary Mark Villar, who served as the guest-of-honor and speaker, and the AFP chief-of-staff Lt. Gen. Gilbert I. Gapay.

Also in attendance were Lt. Gen. Ramon Antonio A. Lim, AFP deputy chief-of-staff and representatives from DPWH.

“We are immensely grateful to be the recipient of this project that will definitely enhance our Command’s facility readiness in our continuous fight against Covid-19. This facility is an embodiment of government agencies’ teamwork and unity in addressing the pandemic. Rest assured that the AFP will compensate this act of service by the DPWH through the active performance of our mandate,” Gapay said.

At present, 35 percent of the AFP’s manpower is deployed to aid the government’s Covid-19 containment efforts. It has helped in the completion of 48 EQFs all over the country; 20 of which were constructed inside military camps including the latest project in partnership with the DPWH.

Apart from the newly-completed facility in Camp Aguinaldo, the DPWH is also fast-tracking the completion of an EQF in Villamor Air Base, Pasay City.

These are part of additional projects being implemented by the department to augment facilities for Covid-19 patients in Metro Manila.

Source: Philippines News Agency