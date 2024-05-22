AFP: Ex-Wescom chief’s reassignment not a punishment

MANILA: The Armed Forces of the Philippines (A.F.P) on Wednesday said the reassignment of former Western Command (Wescom) chief Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos to one of the units inside its general headquarters at Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City is not a punishment. "Reassignment is never a form of punishment, its part of our being officers, even enlistment, rotational policy, it's a policy," A.F.P spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla said in a media interview. This came after Carlos was reassigned to the General Headquarters Support Command, which is under the direct supervision of the office of the A.F.P Chief of Staff Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. "Yes, he is reassigned which is a normal occurrence for us here in the A.F.P, I'll like to put into perspective ano once you get assigned or transferred to another post, it's never a part of, form of punishment. It's part of our role, we have to play different roles, be in different capacities, it doesn't necessarily mean that meron kang offense or its a punishment o n your end," Padilla said. Carlos made headlines after the Chinese Embassy in Manila claimed that he agreed on their "new model" arrangement for Ayungin Shoal with approval of other ranking Philippine government officials. He filed for personal leave on May 6 for an undetermined period that was later extended. Following Carlos' leave, Padilla said the military deemed it necessary to appoint Rear Adm. Alfonso Torres Jr. as commander of the Wescom, which is an important area in Philippine security. She urged the public not to be distracted from the real issue which is China's illegal activities in the West Philippine Sea. "Let us not lose track (of) the real issue, we would rather focus our efforts and our resources and all into pressing matters which is external defense. Ang dapat pinag uusapan natin yung illegal activities na ginagawa ng (what we should be talking about are the illegal activities) China (is doing) against us, let us not let them win in this narrative," she said. Source: Philippines New s Agency