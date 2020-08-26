AFP determined to crush ASG despite Jolo blasts

The twin bombings in Jolo, Sulu that caused heavy casualties will not deter the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) from its commitment to end the threat posed by Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) terrorists.

“The Abu Sayyaf Group will not deter us from nor shake our resolve to bring an end to their violence,” said AFP chief-of-staff, Lt. Gen. Gilbert Gapay, in a statement to reporters Wednesday.

Earlier, Philippine Army commander Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana said that two female suicide bombers were probably motivated by ASG leader Mundi Sawadjaan.

He added that troops in the ground will continue to be on high alert to prevent similar attacks.

“Combat and intelligence operations were also ramped up to pursue those responsible,” Gapay said.

While the AFP continues to pursue the perpetrators of the twin blasts, he urged the public to be calm, vigilant, and do their share in keeping their communities safe by cooperating with government authorities.

Gapay added that the AFP condemns and will do everything in its authority to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The twin blasts in Jolo on Monday has so far killed 15 people, including eight soldiers, and wounded over 70 others, including 48 civilians.

“No sensible religion or ideology would ever endorse these hapless attacks. Rest assured that their sacrifices will not be in vain,” Gapay said, as he extended his condolences to the families and friends of the victims.

Source: Philippines News Agency