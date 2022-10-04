AFP, civic group partner in assisting conflict-hit Mindanao areas

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Mindanao Humanitarian Volunteers for Peace Inc., (MHVP) on Monday inked a memorandum of agreement (MOA) for an ongoing partnership aimed at delivering services in remote and conflict-affected communities in the country.

Vice Adm. Rommel Anthony SD Reyes, The Deputy Chief of Staff AFP (TDCSAFP), and MHVP president Dr. Maria Theresa Heyrosa signed the pact in a ceremony at the AFP General Headquarters in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City.

“MHVP in coordination with the AFP’s Mindanao-based units has conducted medical and humanitarian missions in geographically isolated and disadvantaged communities,” AFP public affairs office chief Col. Jorry Baclor said in a statement Tuesday.

Some of the areas they served in the past include the municipalities of Indanan, Luuk, Omar, Kalingalang Caluang, Panamao, Banguingui, Pata, Siasi in Sulu Province; Languyan, Sapa-Sapa Island, and South Ubian in Tawi-Tawi; island municipalities in Basilan; San Fernando in Bukidnon; and Paquibato District in Davao City.

The agreement further strengthened both parties’ cooperation in bringing services to the people.

Through its various units, the AFP will extend to MHVP security and transportation assistance, subject to the availability of these resources as determined by units on the ground.

The AFP will also help identify areas where medical and humanitarian services will be conducted in coordination with MHVP and local government units.

In a speech delivered by Reyes, AFP chief of staff Lt. Gen. Bartolome Vicente Bacarro thanked the MHVP for their “genuine heart for public service and burning spirit of patriotism.”

Source: Philippines News Agency