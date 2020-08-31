AFP chief says heroism innate in everyone

Heroism knows no bounds and manifests in different ways, the country’s chief of the Armed Forces said Monday as the nation celebrates National Heroes’ Day.

“It does not matter whether one is a uniformed personnel, a public servant, or an ordinary citizen — specks of heroism are innate in all of us, urging us to perform every day acts of valor,” said Armed Forces of the Philippines chief-of-staff Lt. Gen. Gilbert Gapay, who led the wreath-laying ceremony at the Libingan ng mga Bayani’s Unknown Tomb in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City.

Gapay thanked all front-liners, including those in the medical field, law enforcement, and government agencies, for their dedication and hard work despite the continuing threat posed by Covid-19.

“Our whole nation is profoundly grateful to all of you for giving the Filipino people a fighting chance and a glimmer of hope against this pandemic,” Gapay said.

He also lauded military personnel who have been mobilized to provide logistics support, transport, security, and supplement health care at this time of the pandemic.

Every last Monday of August, the nation pays tribute to past heroes of the revolution, as well as unknown men and women who sacrificed their lives for freedom from colonial rule.

“I would like you to enjoin the whole Armed Forces and every Filipino to stand together for the principles of honor and justice to prove our heroes’ sacrifices were never in vain. That we, living in challenging times, still have the spirit of heroism alive and well within us,” he added.

