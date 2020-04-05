AFP chief Santos recovers from coronavirus

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief-of-staff, Gen. Felimon Santos Jr. has tested negative for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) following another test conducted by the Department of Health (DOH) and Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM).

Marine Brig. Gen. Edgard Arevalo, spokesperson of the AFP, said the DOH and RITM released Santos’ test result on April 5, 2020.

“We are pleased to announce that the AFP chief-of-staff General Felimon Santos Jr. has been tested negative for Covid-19,” Arevalo said in a statement on Sunday. “He is thereby deemed to have recovered although he has not experienced any of the symptoms of virus infection ever since.”

Arevalo said Santos was initially tested positive for Covid-19 on March 27 after coming into contact with a senior officer, who was the AFP’s first official case of the disease early last month.

“We wish to thank everyone for the continuing prayers and support accorded to the AFP chief and to every soldier, airman, sailor, and marine who tirelessly protect fellow Filipinos and the communities against Covid-19 and other threats to national well-being,” he added.

Arevalo reiterated the AFP’s appeal for everyone to cooperate with the ongoing efforts to contain the virus by staying at home, using masks whenever possible, observing proper hygiene, and maintaining physical distancing.

“This battle against Covid-19 is everybody’s fight that should start from our respective homes. The life we are saving by doing that could be our own or that of our loved ones,” Santos said.

