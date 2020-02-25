AFP chief gets honorary Special Forces Badge

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief of staff, Gen. Felimon Santos Jr., received an honorary Special Forces Badge for presiding over the opening of three Special Operations Courses in Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija Monday.

These are the Basic Airborne Course Class 127 2020; Jump Master Course Class 82; and Parachute Packing Course 40 20.

The Special Forces Badge, shaped like a shield, symbolizes the duty of every Special Forces Trooper to protect the people and liberate the oppressed.

Santos, in his speech, said he will wear the badge with pride and told the students to do their best in their respective courses.

He added that the skills they will be gain from the course should be utilized in order to support the organization's overall goal.

Prior to his visit to Special Forces headquarters in Fort Magsaysay, Santos visited his former command, the 7th Infantry Division, where he was warmly welcomed by his former colleagues.

Santos was appointed as 7th Infantry Division commander in October 2017 before being promoted as Eastern Mindanao Command head in January 2019, a position he held prior to becoming AFP chief in January this year.

