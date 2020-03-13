AFP chief, 21 others take oath before PRRD

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief-of-staff Gen. Felimon Santos, Jr. and 21 other newly-promoted senior military officials formally took their oath before President Rodrigo R. Duterte at Malacañan Palace, Manila on Wednesday.

In a statement Thursday, AFP public affairs office Capt. Jonathan Zata said Santos was joined Central Command head Lt. Gen. Roberto Ancan, Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade Jr. of the Southern Luzon Command, and Philippine Air Force (PAF) commander Lt. Gen. Allen Paredes.

Also present were Civil Relations Service AFP chief Maj. Gen. Ernesto Torres. Jr, Air Mobility Command head Maj. Gen. Simeon Felix Jr, 3rd Infantry Division head Maj. Gen. Eric Vinoya. Jr, Naval Inspector General, Rear Adm. Sean Anthony Villa, Philippine Army chief-of-staff Maj. Gen. Rowen Tolentino, AFP deputy chief-of-staff for civil-military operations, Maj. Gen. Edgardo De Leon, and 1st Infantry Division chief Maj. Gen. Generoso Ponio.

Other senior officers present were Brigadier Generals Araus Robert Musico, commander of 15th Strike Wing; Brig. Gen. Anthony Cacayuran, 54th Engineering Brigade head, Brig. Gen. Wilbur Mamawag, of the 603rd Infantry Brigade; Brig. Gen. Norwyn Romeo Tolentino, commander of 201st Infantry Brigade; Brig. Gen. Rommel Tello, of the 902nd Infantry Brigade; Commodore Luzviminda Camacho, Chief of the Office for Legislative Affairs; Brig. Gen. Gabriel Viray III, head of 901st Infantry Brigade; Brig. Gen. George Blanco, Senior Military Adviser to the President; Brig. Gen. Fernando Reboja, commander 420th Supply Wing, PAF; Brig. Gen. Jonas Lumawag, commander of 1st Marine Brigade; and Brig. Gen. Angelica Torres, Chief Dental Service.

Zata said oath-taking by top officers holding vital positions in the military organization manifests the AFP’s commitment to the chain of command and Constitutional provision on the principle of supremacy of civilian authority over the military.

"When our oath before our Commander-in-Chief, we are again reminded that the new ranks that were bestowed upon us come with bigger responsibilities and tougher challenges that we each must overcome with excellence, honor, and dedication," Santos said

