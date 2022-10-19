AFP, BARMM join hands vs. terrorism in Sulu, nearby areas

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), through the Joint Task Force (JTF Sulu) and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) have vowed to work closely in combatting terrorism and pursuing peace and development in Sulu and nearby areas, officials said Monday.

Joint Task Force (JTF-Sulu) commander Brig. Gen. Ignatius Patrimonio of the Army’s 11th Infantry Division met with BARMM Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim over the weekend here, where they tackled the peace and security situation in Sulu.

During the meeting, Ebrahim acknowledged JTF Sulu’s contribution to sustaining the gains of the peace process.

“The joint normalization initiatives of the national government and the BARMM are making significant progress and accomplishment as we continue to fight for autonomy and decent governance,” Ebrahim said in a statement Monday.

In response, Patrimonio committed to working together with BARMM to support initiatives on peace, reconciliation, and development.

“This network is a manifestation that there is no problem in the team that can’t be solved if we work together towards peace and development,” Patrimonio said in a separate statement.

“Military operations are not the only solution (to threats of terrorism) but the responsive partnerships with communities, LGUs, and security sectors are the solution to the long issue of terrorism,” he added.

He said Sulu’s security landscape has greatly improved, as indicated by the reduced level of atrocities by extremists like the Abu Sayyaf Group.

Aside from Sulu, the BARMM also includes in its area of jurisdiction the provinces of Maguindanao, Lanao del Sur, Basilan, and Tawi-Tawi; the cities of Cotabato, Marawi, and Lamitan, and the 63 villages in six towns of North Cotabato

Source: Philippines News Agency