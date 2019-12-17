AFP, art group open 4day benefit exhibit

MANILA The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), in partnership with the Dynamic Art Group, on Tuesday opened a fourday painting exhibit at the Dimalupig Hall A in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City.

Dubbed as "Sining at Kagitingan: Isang Pagpupugay sa ika84 na Anibersaryo ng Sandatahang Lakas ng Pilipinas," the exhibit will showcase paintings depicting the different aspects of soldiery.

"Dynamic Art Group is composed of volunteer visual artists who wanted to recognize and immortalize the heroism and sacrifices of Filipino soldiers and help educate the orphaned children of fallen AFP personnel," group convener Esther Garcia said.

Fifty percent of the proceeds from artworks that will be sold will be donated for the education of the children of fallen soldiers through the AFP Educational Benefit Systems Office.

Joining Garcia are visual artists Fernando Sena, Bing Siochi, Ely Tablizo, Darryl Ajero, Emmanuel Salva, Maxi Ramos, Harry Torre, Joemarie Sanclaria Chua, Abelardo Lovendino, Wendy Rondaris, and Armida Francisco.

The group, which is also in partnership with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, held last July the Art for Manila Bay Rehabilitation to raise awareness and support for the protection of the worldfamous tourist destination.

"It is only fitting that, as we remember the lessons of history, we also recognize our heroes and pay tribute to their dedication to their duty to have selflessly endured and fought for our country," AFP chief Gen. Noel Clement said.

"Through these works of art, our soldiers and the AFP as an institution are brought closer to the Filipino and it is our hope that the message of these paintings will remind future generations of our tales of sacrifice and heroism," he added. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency