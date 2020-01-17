Affected families in Taal eruption reach 17.5K

The number of families affected by the eruption of Taal Volcano in Batangas rose to 17,555, the National Disaster Risk and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported on Friday.

In its 6 a.m. update, the NDRRMC said this is equivalent to 77,438 persons.

Based on the NDRRMC report, all the affected families came from Batangas, Cavite, and Laguna.

Of this number, 15,047 families or 66,262 persons are temporarily staying in 283 evacuation centers.

As of this posting, the Department of Social Welfare and Development and Department of Health has so far provided PHP11,282,380 worth of assistance to the affected families.

Source: Philippines News Agency