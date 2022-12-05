AeroGuard Flight Training Center Signs Long Term Agreement With Cathay Pacific, Plans to Train Hundreds of Cadet Pilots at Its Phoenix, Arizona Campus

PHOENIX, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AeroGuard Flight Training Center, one of the largest global flight training academies in the U. S., is excited to announce the signing of a long-term agreement with Cathay Pacific as part of the airline’s plans to train several hundred new pilots per year in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S.A.. AeroGuard has over 20 years’ experience training more than 7,000 pilots from all over the world and will now support Cathay Pacific in their efforts to prepare for a global recovery of airline travel following the pandemic.

AeroGuard will support Cathay Pacific with two training programs – one for those joining the airline with no prior flight experience, and another for pilots looking to convert their licenses to the Hong Kong standard. Under these programs, Cathay Pacific plans to train over 1,000 cadet pilots by 2025, increasing capacity yearly to meet the growing travel demand expected within the premier Asian aviation hub.

Arizona Congressman Greg Stanton, and member of the House Subcommittee on Aviation, assisted AeroGuard in securing and expediting the training program approval with the Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Representative Stanton’s support was invaluable in making sure the approvals were obtained in a timely fashion. Training will take place at AeroGuard’s Phoenix, Arizona campus and is expected to bring over $100MM of export activity and nearly 200 highly skilled jobs to the region within the aviation industry, further establishing the region’s reputation as a world class leader in flight training.

Joel Davidson, AeroGuard’s CEO said “AeroGuard is extremely proud to announce this partnership with Cathay Pacific, one of the most respected airlines in the world, known for their high level of quality and professional standards. As the aviation industry rebounds across the globe following the pandemic, AeroGuard plans to train hundreds of future pilots for Cathay Pacific.”

These new Cathay Pacific flight training programs are expected to take students approximately 10 months to complete with AeroGuard, taking students from no flight time to becoming a commercially rated pilot. Prior to flight training, students will complete ground school classes at Hong Kong Polytechnic University, and then after completing the program with AeroGuard they will return to Cathay Pacific for their line training, after which they will start flying for the award-winning airline.

The program structure takes advantage of AeroGuard’s world renowned training expertise in addition to several environmental factors that make AeroGuard’s four campuses premier worldwide flight training destinations. With ideal weather conditions, flight training is possible more than 350 days a year, and when combined with ample planes and flight instructors, students will be able to complete the program and fill pilot staffing needs quickly.

AeroGuard has over 20 years of experience training pilots from over the world including the Chinese Mainland, South Korea, Vietnam, and more, and is looking forward to welcoming cadets from Hong Kong within these programs.

Tim Burns, Cathay Pacific’s General Manager Flying, said: “We’re incredibly excited to be partnering with AeroGuard to provide our cadet pilots with the opportunity to learn and gain valuable flight experience at such a premier flight training school. Our people are very important to us and our success as an airline, and this partnership with AeroGuard will help us maintain a strong pipeline of talent that will enable us to continue to provide the exemplary standards of service and operational excellence that underpin the Cathay Pacific brand.”

Cathay Pacific’s first class of student pilots completed their ground school training in Hong Kong, and started at AeroGuard earlier this month, with additional classes planned throughout 2023 and beyond.

Cathay Pacific is the home airline of Hong Kong with over 75 years of history and a founding member of the oneworld global alliance. The Cathay Pacific Group also comprises low-cost airline HK Express and express freighter airline Air Hong Kong. Cathay Pacific is a member of the Swire Group and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit www.cathaypacific.com.

AeroGuard Flight Training Center is one of the U.S.’s most successful flight schools, offering accelerated commercial pilot training to candidates from all over the world. With a commitment to safety and student success, AeroGuard has a proven history of training airline-ready pilots, with over one million flight hours of training experience and graduating over 7,000 cadets.

