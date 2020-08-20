Advisory Council approves task force on e-governance

The Ease of Doing Business and Anti-Red Tape (EoDB-ART) Advisory Council approved the formation of Task Force E-governance to boost the government’s campaign to improve business registration in the country.

The council made the decision in a virtual meeting headed by its chairperson, Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez, and vice chairperson, Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) chief, lawyer Jeremiah Belgica on Thursday.

The Task Force E-governance shall be composed of representatives from ARTA and Departments of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), Interior and Local Government (DILG), Trade and Industry (DTI), and Finance (DOF).

The task force will also be inviting representatives from Department of Budget Management to be part of the task force which aims to implement an online end-to-end business registry with One Form, One Number, One Portal.

“Even prior to this pandemic, the Council had always seen full streamlining and automation of services as key towards the continuous improvement of our performance in Ease of Doing Business, particularly in starting a business. Our current situation further heightened the urgency for it now. We need to adapt our efforts to our evolved needs in this ‘new normal’, hence the formation of Task Force E-governance,” Belgica said.

Belgica also provided the Council with updates on the streamlined procedure on the permit processing for the construction of shared Passive Telecommunications Tower Infrastructure with the recent issuance of a Joint Memorandum Circular with other concerned agencies.

ARTA had since declared the automatic approval of a total of 115 applications of telecommunication companies for the installation and operation of telecommunication broadcast towers, facilities, equipment, and service, and had ordered concerned local government units (LGUs) to release the corresponding permits to said applications.

Belgica said ARTA is working on a new set of compliance orders that will be sent out to LGUs in the following days.

During the meeting, the Council also approved the Guidelines on the Issuance and/or Reinstitution of Permits and Licenses under the “New Normal” that will be issued soon.

The set of guidelines aims to provide simplified, streamlined, and automated standards, measures and procedures to be adopted by all covered agencies in delivering efficient and hazard-free government services under the “new normal”.

It aims to ensure that regulatory procedures and requirements do not unnecessarily constrain businesses in continuing to engage in productive economic activities; and to increase the productivity, efficiency, and effectiveness of government agencies to support business activities in the country.

The meeting was also attended by DILG Undersecretary Epimaco Densing III, private sector representative Peter Wallace, DOF Director Angelica Sarmiento, resource person Guillermo “Bill” Luz, and ARTA Deputy Director Generals, Ernesto Perez and Eduardo Bringas.

Source : Philippines News Agency