﻿Adverse events after Covid-19 inoculation minimal: DOH

The rate of adverse events following vaccination against coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) is only .07 percent of the total jabs administered, a health official said Tuesday.

In an online media forum, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire noted that reports of adverse events following immunization (AEFI) remain at a minimal rate since the Covid-19 vaccine rollout started last year.

“Ang (The) number of suspected adverse reaction reports is about 94,000 plus or .07 percent, these are the minor adverse effects,” she said.

So far, a total of 140 million doses of Covid-19 jab have been administered in the country.

More than 65 million individuals are fully vaccinated while 11.8 million have received their booster shot.

“‘Yung sa (For the) serious adverse effects it’s just .0005 percent out of those total doses administered,” Vergeire said.

She clarified only those who were reported to have serious AEFI undergo expert evaluation or causality assessment.

The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) will process compensation for the family of individuals who suffered from serious AEFI once a final decision of causality has been issued by the experts of the National Adverse Events Following Immunization Committee.

“We’ll have PhilHealth issue this out for the information of the public,” Vergeire said.

Source: Philippines News Agency