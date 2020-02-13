Admitted PUIs for Covid 19 down to 230: DOH

The Department of Health (DOH) on Thursday reported that the total number of admitted persons under investigation (PUIs) for possible infection of the coronavirus disease (Covid 19) went down to 230, from 238 on Wednesday.

Data from the agency's tracker team as of 3 p.m. Thursday showed that the admitted PUIs are located in the CAR, 10; Cagayan Valley, 13; Ilocos Region, two; Central Luzon, 29; National Capital Region, 80; Calabarzon, 14; Mimaropa, six; Bicol, four, Western Visayas, 11, Eastern Visayas, three; Central Visayas, 35; Caraga, one; Northern Mindanao, six; Davao, 15, and Soccsksargen, one.

Meanwhile, about 208 PUIs have been discharged after testing negative for the virus in two consecutive medical examinations.

The DOH said the total number of PUIs has reached 441, including the three patients who tested positive for the disease.

They were the 44 year old Chinese man who died on Feb. 1, the 38 year old Chinese woman who was discharged on Saturday, and the 60 year old Chinese woman who returned to China on January 31.

As of Wednesday noon, (Geneva time), the World Health Organization (WHO) reported 44,730 confirmed cases of Covid 2019 in China and 441 cases outside China.

The WHO said the total number of deaths in China has reached 1,114 while the recorded mortality outside China remains at one.

