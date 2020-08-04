Admin order on sports practices still amendable: GAB chief

Games and Amusements Board (GAB) chairman Baham Mitra said the joint administrative order (JAO) that the board formulated with the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and the Department of Health (DOH) about sports practices amid the health crisis can be tweaked if the need arises.

During the online Philippine Sportswriters Association forum held Tuesday, Mitra bared that the PSC is pushing for amendments to the JAO.

“Marami pa po silang proposed amendments and additions doon, sabi sa akin ni teammate Marc (Velasco, national training director). (They have many proposed amendments and additions to it, teammate Marc told me),” he said.

The JAO was initially made to allow professional athletes, particularly the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA), Philippines Football League (PFL), and the Chooks-To-Go Pilipinas 3×3 teams, as well as martial arts practitioners, such as boxers and mixed martial arts fighters, to resume their training amid the pandemic.

The PSC’s proposed amendments are in light of the national athletes’ bid to qualify for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

The PSC met with several national sports associations during the past two weeks to discuss the protocols they were setting up.

Meanwhile, Mitra added that the JAO could be amended “to adapt with what’s happening.”

However, he hinted that the rules in areas under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) would stand for now.

“It’s working,” Mitra said.

For now, only athletes based in areas under general community quarantine are cleared to train again.

With Metro Manila and Cavite reverted to MECQ, the PBA and PFL have to postpone their scheduled return to training till late August.

Laguna has also been placed under MECQ, but Chooks-To-Go Pilipinas 3×3 commissioner Eric Altamirano said this is just a “slight delay” and would have no major impact on scheduling its upcoming season.

Source: Philippines News Agency