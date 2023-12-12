ADB OKs $2.1-B financing for Bataan-Cavite Interlink bridge

MANILA: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a USD2.1-billion financing for the construction of a 32.15-kilometer bridge that will connect Bataan and Cavite. In a statement on Tuesday, the ADB said the Bataan-Cavite Interlink Bridge (BCIB) Project will complete the transport loop around the Manila Bay and better link Metro Manila to central Luzon and Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon provinces. The BCIB project will be financed under a multi-tranche financing facility, with the first tranche amounting to USD650 million. The project is expected to reduce the travel time between Bataan and Cavite to an hour and a half from five hours, and to about two hours from four hours between Bataan and Metro Manila. The traffic decongestion in Metro Manila and the reduced travel time will help lower annual greenhouse gas emissions in the country by an estimated 79,000 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent. It is expected to help boost economic activity in these areas, which together account for about 60 percent of the country's gross domestic product. 'This project will transform the economic landscape of central Luzon, unlock the full potential of Bataan and Cavite for trade, manufacturing, and industrial output, and boost their tourism,' said ADB Vice-President for East and Southeast Asia and the Pacific Scott Morris. 'Once completed, BCIB will offer a platform for reimagining a more vibrant, resilient, and dynamic greater Manila Bay area,' he said. The ADB said the project will see the construction of one of the world's longest marine bridges, including two cable-stayed bridges, 24 kilometers of marine viaducts, and a total of 8 km. of approach roads in the two provinces. 'The BCIB represents the latest installment in ADB's broader agenda of support towards strengthening urban and regional transport networks in and around greater Manila. This includes the South Commuter Railway, Malolos Clark Railway, and two other projects currently being prepared for financing - the Metro Manila Rail Transit Line 4 and the Laguna Lakeshore Road Network," Morris said. "These projects will expand and transform the transport network in the metropolis, improve regional connectivity, and offer Filipinos access to more job opportunities,' he added. Source: Philippines News Agency