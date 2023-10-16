Adamson’s Jardin optimistic on ROTC Games National Finals stint

- Adamson University trackster Kent Francis Jardin hopes to make a mark when he competes in the Reserves Officer Training Corps (ROTC) Games National Finals scheduled from October 22-27 at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Malate, Manila. Jardin, representing the Philippine Navy, garnered three gold medals coming from the men's 200m, the 4x110m relay with Denmark Dacunes, Ralph Anthony Lego and Alexander Padilla, and the 4x400m relay with John Eric Martir, Jhon Mark Martir and John Yuri Jumaday. "My goal in the National Finals is to win again. The gold medals I won in the NCR leg, I offer them to my family and to our school, Adamson University," the 5-foot-6 Jardin told the Philippine News Agency (PNA) on Monday. Jardin's time of 22.22 seconds in the 200m was the fastest in the NCR leg. Rizal Techological University's Mac James Angoring registered 23.90s while Philippine State College of Aeronautics' John Kevin Mina submitted 28.9s to win in the Philippine Army and Philippine Air Force categories, respectively. Up against the gold medalists in the Luzon (Cavite), Visayas (Iloilo) and Mindanao (Zamboanga) legs, Jardin knows he has to train harder to succeed. "I am expecting a tough competition in the National Finals so I have to be prepared. I will do my best," said the Bachelor of Science in Exercise and Sports Sciences (BSESS) freshman. who was born and raised in Barangay Alibunan, Calinog town in Iloilo province. He studied at Alibunan Elementary and Alcarde Gustilo Memorial National High School. Jardin thanked Adamson University athletics head coach Ronald Corot for developing his skills and making him a champion. He also acknowledged the support of Adamson University President, Fr. Marcelo Manimtim, CM and Office for Athletic Development Director, Fr. Aldrin Suan, CM, for everything they have done to make him 'a better and independent person.' 'Thank you for the advice in every step that I want to achieve in my life. I owe everything to both of you. Thank you for accepting me here at Adamson University. I'm so blessed because you both support me in every battle that I've encountered especially in my sports event. I promise to work hard to achieve my dreams and goals in life, and I will do my best to make you both proud and to make our school well-known when it comes to sports," Jardin said. The ROTC Games is a brainchild of Senator Francis Tolentino. The tournament is a collaboration of the Commission on Higher Education, the Department of National Defense, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and the Philippine Sports Commission.

Source: Philippines News Agency