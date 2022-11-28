Adamson gains upper hand vs. La Salle in Final 4 chase

MANILA: Adamson scored a significant advantage in the race for the last seat in the UAAP men’s basketball Final Four after beating National University (NU) coupled with La Salle’s shock loss against University of the East (UE) in crucial battles on Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Jerom Lastimosa won it for the Soaring Falcons as he drained a three-pointer with 5.5 seconds left for them to beat the Bulldogs, 64-63.

“I know si Jerom is struggling today, that was obvious because NU made adjustments. But yeah! He made the most important shot of the game,” Soaring Falcons coach Nash Racela said.

Lenda Douanga top-scored for Adamson, which moved up to 7-6, with 16 points, including two threes, with six rebounds, while Didat Hanapi had nine points.

“Lenda was able to carry us through,” Racela added.

Steve Enriquez led NU with 18 points and four assists, but he missed a buzzer-beater that would have stolen the win for them as the team fell to 9-5.

Meanwhile, the Red Warriors stunned the Green Archers in overtime, 80-72.

Rey Remogat and Kyle Paranada connived for UE in overtime, combining for 10 of the team’s 12 points even as the team held La Salle to just four.

Remogat ended with 24 points (20 in the second half), four rebounds, and three assists, while Paranada had 13 points for the Red Warriors, who ended their season with a 5-9 record.

One-and-done Luis Villegas flirted with a triple-double in his final game with 10 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists.

Mark Nonoy made 14 points, six rebounds, four assists, and three steals for the now 6-7 Green Archers, who had to sit out Mike Phillips due to a non-Covid-19 sickness.

Adamson can clinch the Final Four seat outright with a win against Ateneo or a La Salle loss against the University of Santo Tomas on Wednesday.

However, the Green Archers can force a sudden-death showdown against the Soaring Falcons for the last semifinal spot if they beat the Growling Tigers and the Blue Eagles.

The Scores:

First Game

Adamson 64 — Douanga 16, Hanapi 9, Manlapaz 8, Lastimosa 7, Yerro 4, Sabandal 4, Fuentebella 3, Jaymalin 3, Colonia 2, Barcelona 2, Manzano 2, Barasi 2, V. Magbuhos 2, Flowers 0, Torres 0.

NU 63 — Enriquez 18, Figueroa 13, John 10, Malonzo 7, Clemente 5, Tibayan 4, Yu 2, Palacielo 2, Manansala 1, Galinato 1, Minerva 0, Mahinay 0, Tulabut 0.

Quarters: 18-14, 33-36, 53-48, 64-63.

Second Game

FEU 77 — Gonzales 15, Sajonia 11, Torres 10, Sleat 9, Sandagon 8, Alforque 7, Tchuente 7, Bautista 3, Gravera 3, Anonuevo 2, Songcuya 2, Ona 0, Tempra 0, Bagunu 0, Celzo 0, Guibao 0.

UST 62 — Lazarte 13, Faye 10, Manaytay 10, Garing 9, Laure 7, Manalang 5, Pangilinan 5, Duremdes 3, Escobido 0, Mantua 0, Herrera 0.

Quarters: 24-17, 40-33, 56-45, 77-62.

Third Game

UE 80 — Remogat 24, K. Paranada 13, Stevens 12, Villegas 10, N. Paranada 6, Gilbuena 5, Pagsanjan 4, Sawat 4, Payawal 2, Tulabut 0, Alcantara 0.

La Salle 72 — Nonoy 14, Austria 10, Nwankwo 10, Nelle 8, Cortez 8, Macalalag 8, Quiambao 7, B. Phillips 4, Estacio 3, Abadam 0, Winston 0.

Quarters: 16-27, 36-33, 50-51, 68-68, 80-72.

Source: Philippines News Agency