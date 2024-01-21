Adamson dumps DLSZ for 11th win in UAAP boys’ basketball

MANILA: League-leading Adamson University claimed its 11th win as it beat De La Salle Zobel (DLSZ), 74-59, in the UAAP Season 86 boys' basketball at FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City on Sunday. Justine Garcia and JC Bonzalida scored 14 points each for the Baby Falcons (11-1), who handed the Green Archers their ninth loss in 12 outings. Garcia likewise contributed five rebounds, six assists and five steals, while Bonzalida hauled down 13 rebounds. Vince Reyes chipped in 11 points and three rebounds. Maco Dabao had 26 points and five rebounds, while Waki Espina produced 25 points and six rebounds for DLSZ. Earlier, National University-Nazareth School demolished University of the Philippines Integrated School, 90-65. Nigerian Collins Akowe, who is leading the Most Valuable Player race, scored 19 points on top of 20 rebounds as the Bullpups notched their 10th win against two losses to remain in second place. Migs Palanca also finished with 19 points to go with 13 rebounds, while Francis Herrera had 11 points. Bruce Tubongbanua paced the Fighting Maroons (1-11) with 20 points, six rebounds, three steals and two assists. In the other game, Far Eastern University-Diliman (FEU-D) nipped Ateneo, 67-65, to improve to 7-5. Swybe Miranda made 18 points, nine assists, three rebounds and two steals for the Baby Tamaraws. Kris Porter had 21 points and 18 rebounds for the Blue Eaglets, who dropped to 4-8. University of the East edged University of Santo Tomas in the final match of the day, 76-73, to rise to 5-7 while its victim tied FEU-D. Source: Philippines News Agency