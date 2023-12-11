Activewear Brand AYBL Increases its Fulfillment Efficiency by 100% with Descartes’ Ecommerce Warehouse Management System

LONDON, UK and ATLANTA, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq: DSGX) (TSX: DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that U.K.-based ecommerce brand AYBL, an innovative online retailer of activewear, has transformed its warehouse and fulfillment capabilities by replacing paper-based picking and manual fulfillment practices with Descartes’ ecommerce warehouse management system (WMS). Using the solution to improve picking efficiency and accuracy, AYBL has doubled its fulfillment capacity with existing staff and can seamlessly scale to fulfill over 70,000 orders a day during peak season.

“To become a leader in ecommerce within the U.K. you have to deliver on customer promises and build loyalty, which means you have to be able to rely on your warehouse and fulfillment capability: every order shipped on time, accurately, with visibility into the process, easy returns, all on demand and fast,” said Paul Maynard, Head of Operations, AYBL. “With Descartes’ ecommerce WMS, we instantly improved picking accuracy and efficiency and we no longer needed to keep our warehouse layout in SKU order, which had previously prevented us from making the best use of available storage capacity. Additionally, the system scaled easily as we moved multiple times to larger warehouse facilities and, today, allows us to flex to 100+ people during peak periods and train new staff within hours, which beforehand would never have been possible.”

Part of Descartes’ ecommerce solution suite, the Descartes ecommerce WMS helps direct-to-consumer brands and ecommerce retailers drive significant efficiencies across order fulfilment processes to provide a remarkable customer experience. The solution helps ensure that retailers can ship on time, ship the right items, not oversell existing inventory, and have transparency into warehouse operations. Order information is automatically available to be executed via mobile-driven multi-order pick-and-pack strategies and then fed into Descartes and third-party parcel shipment systems. The solution is pre-integrated with major ecommerce platforms, such as Shopify Plus, Brightpearl by Sage, Netsuite and others, to accelerate implementation and time to value.

“We’re pleased to help AYBL scale its fulfillment operations to meet growing consumer demand for its products and maintain its customer commitment – even at the height of peak season,” said Johannes Panzer, Head of Industry Solutions for Ecommerce at Descartes. “Our ecommerce WMS is designed for ambitious ecommerce brands. It empowers them to grow efficiently and reduce fulfillment costs to achieve more profitable person-to-goods fulfillment operations.”

Learn more about The AYBL Group’s impressive scaling up of operations with Descartes ecommerce WMS in this Descartes Customer Success Story.

About The AYBL Group

Ranked the number one fastest-growing private company in The Sunday Times 100 2022, AYBL has quickly become one of the most iconic activewear brands worldwide since launching in the U.K. in 2018. The company is dedicated to providing high quality, affordable activewear which seamlessly combines comfort, confidence and style. From this, their ethos “AYBL to believe, AYBL to achieve” was born. Starting first with women’s activewear only, the company now offers gymwear to all genders and, with the newly formed The AYBL Group structure, the business is on a mission to become the biggest ecommerce group within the U.K. Learn more about The AYBL Group at www.ayblgroup.com and www.beaybl.com.

About Descartes

Descartes (Nasdaq: DSGX) (TSX: DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, security and sustainability of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, track and help improve the safety, performance and compliance of delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Global Media Contact

Andra Schaz

Tel: +49 (0)89 961 60 61 66

aschaz@descartes.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”) that relate to Descartes’ ecommerce solution offerings and potential benefits derived therefrom; and other matters. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the factors and assumptions discussed in the section entitled, “Certain Factors That May Affect Future Results” in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and other securities commissions across Canada including Descartes’ most recently filed management’s discussion and analysis. If any such risks actually occur, they could materially adversely affect our business, financial condition or results of operations. In that case, the trading price of our common shares could decline, perhaps materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 8992564