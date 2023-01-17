Active Covid-19 infections in Caraga down to 85

BUTUAN CITY: From 98 in the previous week, the active coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in the Caraga Region went down last week to 85, a report by the Department of Health in the Caraga Region (DOH-13) on Tuesday said.

“A total of 44 new Covid-19 cases were also recorded last week, bringing the total cumulative number of infections in the region to 62,840,” the DOH-13 said.

Of the new cases, 15 were recorded in Agusan del Sur, four in Surigao del Sur, three in Agusan del Norte, and zero cases in Surigao del Norte and Dinagat Islands.

Seven new infections were also logged in Bislig City last week, six in Butuan City, three each in the cities of Bayugan, Tandag, and Surigao and zero cases in Cabadbaran City.

A total of 56 new recoveries and one Covid-19-related death were also recorded last week as the total cumulative number of recoveries in the region now stands at 60,394 and the deaths to 2,361.

The DOH-13 also reported that as of Jan. 13, a total of 1,766,805 or 91.65 percent of the target population in the region have been vaccinated.

In the same period, a total of 3,907,024 Covid-19 vaccines were administered in the area while 406,172 residents were inoculated with the booster shots

Source: Philippines News Agency