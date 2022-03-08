﻿Active Covid-19 cases in Caraga down to 89

The active coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases in Caraga (Region 13) continue to decline as the Department of Health – 13 announced Monday that only 89 active cases remain in the region.

As of Sunday night, the agency said only six new infections were recorded across Caraga.

Of the six new recorded infections, Butuan City logged three cases, and one case each in the provinces of Agusan del Sur, Surigao del Norte, and Surigao del Sur.

“The total cumulative number of Covid-19 cases in Caraga Region now stands at 58,650,” the DOH-13 said.

Fourteen new Covid-19 recoveries were also recorded on Sunday bringing the cumulative total number of recoveries in the region to 56,462.

The total number of Covid-19 related deaths in the region stands at 2,099 as no fatalities were recorded on Sunday.

The agency also reported that a total of 1,395,286 individuals in the region are now fully vaccinated with Covid-19 vaccines.

Despite the continued decrease of infections in the region, the DOH-13 continues its call for vaccination, especially those residents who are not yet inoculated.

Source: Philippines News Agency